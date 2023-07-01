Company Directory
QuickLogic
    About

    QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor company that develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for various devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, and IoT devices. They offer flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and FPGAs. They also provide an analytics toolkit for developing sensor algorithms using machine learning technology. The company's products include silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, and application software. They deliver their solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions and embedded software. They also license FPGA technology to other semiconductor companies. The company sells its products through a network of sales managers and distributors globally. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Jose, California.

    http://www.quicklogic.com
    Website
    1988
    Year Founded
    48
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources