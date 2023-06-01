← Company Directory
Quaint Oak Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Quaint Oak Bank that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a chartered stock savings bank that operates in two segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public and offers various deposit programs. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit. It serves its customers through three regional banking offices and offers correspondence, telephone, and online banking. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

    http://quaintoak.com
    Website
    1926
    Year Founded
    114
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Quaint Oak Bank

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources