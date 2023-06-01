Provention Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics to prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies for type one diabetes, PRV-3279 for lupus, PRV-101 for coxsackie virus B, and PRV-015 for gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has collaborations with Amgen and Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical. Provention Bio was founded in 2016 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.