ProSiebenSat.1
ProSiebenSat.1 Salaries

ProSiebenSat.1's salary ranges from $9,601 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $168,633 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ProSiebenSat.1. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80.1K
Data Scientist
Median $74.9K
Data Analyst
$57.8K

Marketing Operations
$9.6K
Product Manager
$89.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
Solution Architect
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ProSiebenSat.1 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,633. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ProSiebenSat.1 is $80,079.

