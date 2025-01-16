← Company Directory
ProSiebenSat.1
ProSiebenSat.1 Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at ProSiebenSat.1 totals €70.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ProSiebenSat.1's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
ProSiebenSat.1
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€70.7K
Level
Professional
Base
€70.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at ProSiebenSat.1?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €113,621. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ProSiebenSat.1 for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €70,699.

Other Resources