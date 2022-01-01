← Company Directory
PROS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PROS Salaries

PROS's salary ranges from $66,665 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $174,125 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PROS. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $114K
Product Manager
Median $91K
Project Manager
$66.7K
Sales
$174K
Sales Engineer
$166K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PROS is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PROS is $119,188.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PROS

Related Companies

  • Insight Enterprises
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Seagate
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources