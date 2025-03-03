← Company Directory
PROS
PROS Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at PROS totals $91K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PROS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

PROS
Product Analyst
Houston, TX
Total per year
$91K
Level
L1
Base
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at PROS?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at PROS in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $135,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PROS for the Product Manager role in United States is $94,000.

