Prophia
    Prophia is a top AI technology provider for lease abstraction and CRE data management. They consolidate lease and tenant information to provide real-time data and portfolio insights to CRE landlords. By extracting data directly from source documents, Prophia offers easily understandable formats, giving building owners and investors a competitive edge in risk mitigation, identifying business opportunities, and making informed decisions at the asset and portfolio level. Trusted by leading CRE investors, Prophia seamlessly integrates with corporate ecosystems through direct integrations with Yardi and MRI.

    prophia.com
    2018
    31
    $1M-$10M
