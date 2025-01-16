All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in India at Procter & Gamble ranges from ₹8.35M per year for B1 to ₹10.98M per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹10.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
₹8.35M
₹8.06M
₹128K
₹164K
B2
₹10.98M
₹10.46M
₹213K
₹308K
B3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
