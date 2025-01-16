Salaries

Project Manager compensation in India at Procter & Gamble ranges from ₹8.35M per year for B1 to ₹10.98M per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹10.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus B1 Project Manager ₹8.35M ₹8.06M ₹128K ₹164K B2 Senior Project Manager ₹10.98M ₹10.46M ₹213K ₹308K B3 Director ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- B4 Senior Director ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 1 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

