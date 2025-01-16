Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble ranges from $94.7K per year for B1 to $131K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$94.7K
$90.9K
$1.3K
$2.6K
B2
$131K
$123K
$1.2K
$7.4K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title