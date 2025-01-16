All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble totals $126K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$126K
$123K
$0
$3K
B3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
