← Company Directory
Premise
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Premise Salaries

Premise's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $452,725 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Premise. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Data Scientist
$191K
Human Resources
$219K
Product Manager
$224K
Sales Engineer
$453K
UX Researcher
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Premise is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $452,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Premise is $204,925.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Premise

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Airbnb
  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources