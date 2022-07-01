PracticeMax is a national provider of revenue cycle, satisfaction research and information technology solutions, including billing, software and consulting for the senior living and medical practice management industries. PracticeMax’s advanced information technology, EHR solutions, and decades of expertise maximize revenue and results for hospital and office-based physician groups, outpatient centers, health systems, school-based professionals, senior living operators, billing services and more. PracticeMax coding, claims management, follow-up and other revenue cycle services legitimately enhance financial performance. Business management services such as satisfaction research, payroll, compliance programs and practice advisory consulting guide decision-making and growth, while patient outreach, provider training and other PracticeMax capabilities improve clinical processes. With more than 45 years of experience, PracticeMax is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with regional offices in San Antonio, Shreveport, Portland, Lincoln, Phoenix and Chicago. PracticeMax processes more than $1 billion in charges annually, serving more than 30 different medical specialties in all 50 states.