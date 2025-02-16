Software Engineer compensation in United States at Poshmark ranges from $170K per year for L2 to $258K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Poshmark's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$170K
$138K
$31.1K
$1K
L3
$179K
$150K
$27.4K
$1.9K
L4
$206K
$178K
$28.8K
$0
