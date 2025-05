PopReach is a technology company that acquires, optimizes, and grows companies and assets in the digital media ecosystem. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, notifyAI, Q1Media, and Contobox. PopReach Games is a mobile game publisher with over 25 games, notifyAI is a push notification subscription and monetization platform, Q1Media is a digital media advertising services provider, and Contobox is an award-winning personalization, eCommerce, and creative advertising technology platform.