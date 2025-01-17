← Company Directory
Polestar
Polestar Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Polestar ranges from SEK 384K to SEK 559K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Polestar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 440K - SEK 502K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 384KSEK 440KSEK 502KSEK 559K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Polestar in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 558,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Polestar for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 383,638.

