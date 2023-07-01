PNOĒ is a health optimization program that uses breath analysis to address cardio-metabolic disease. Their program combines at-home diagnosis for heart, lung, and metabolic disease with personalized nutrition and exercise programming. PNOĒ brings together a team of medical professionals to provide comprehensive care in the comfort of your home. Their diagnostic capabilities and personalized programming are powered by the PNOĒ cardio-metabolic analyzer, making breath-based analysis accessible to everyone. PNOĒ has helped over 40,000 individuals, from world champions to everyday people, and is a leader in disease diagnosis and personalized programming. They also provide continuing education for health professionals and are used by over 1,000 facilities to personalize their clients' programming.