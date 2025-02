Pledge It is an online fundraising platform that enables nonprofits and individuals to raise funds for their causes. Their performance-based tools allow activities like running, push-ups, or lunges to drive fundraising efforts. They have partnered with over 1,500 nonprofits, including well-known organizations like the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, to harness the power of performance for social good. Visit www.pledgeit.org for more information.