Pivotal Commware
    Pivotal Commware develops software-defined antennas and radios that use Holographic Beam Forming™ to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency. Their reconfigurable beams can follow mobile users in real time using the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption envelope available. Holographic beamforming provides a solution to the need for greater spectral efficiency driven by the insatiable demand for wireless data. It allows abundant spectrum reuse and higher modulation rate signals for both stationary and mobile users.

    http://pivotalcommware.com
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
