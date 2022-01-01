← Company Directory
Pfizer
Pfizer Salaries

Pfizer's salary ranges from $6,013 in total compensation per year for a Regulatory Affairs in India at the low-end to $468,148 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pfizer. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Data Scientist
Median $158K
Product Manager
Median $147K
Software Engineer
Median $148K

Marketing
Median $200K
Technical Program Manager
Median $153K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $112K
Business Operations Manager
$144K
Business Analyst
$96.5K
Data Science Manager
$121K
Financial Analyst
$55.3K
Human Resources
$75.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$87.5K
Legal
$468K
Management Consultant
$281K
Mechanical Engineer
$135K
Product Design Manager
$148K
Program Manager
$213K
Project Manager
$149K
Regulatory Affairs
$6K
Sales
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$24.9K
Solution Architect
$271K
UX Researcher
$103K
Venture Capitalist
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Pfizer, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pfizer is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $468,148. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pfizer is $144,275.

Other Resources