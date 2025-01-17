Software Engineer compensation in India at Persistent Systems ranges from ₹534K per year for Software Engineer to ₹1.81M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹729K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Persistent Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹534K
₹529K
₹2K
₹3.9K
Senior Software Engineer
₹937K
₹920K
₹11K
₹6.1K
Lead Software Engineer
₹1.81M
₹1.74M
₹45.8K
₹21.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
