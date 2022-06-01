← Company Directory
Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems Salaries

Persistent Systems's salary ranges from $6,400 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $256,275 for a Customer Service Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Persistent Systems. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $6.4K
Senior Software Engineer $10K
Lead Software Engineer $19.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $49.3K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $36.7K
Business Analyst
$83.6K
Business Development
$97.5K
Customer Service
$34.2K
Customer Service Operations
$256K
Data Scientist
$20.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$195K
Product Designer
$149K
Program Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$32.6K
Sales
$182K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$52.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Persistent Systems is Customer Service Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Persistent Systems is $52,591.

