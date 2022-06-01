← Company Directory
Penn National Gaming
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Penn National Gaming that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing, and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games, and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as an online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omnichannel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

    http://www.pngaming.com
    Website
    1972
    Year Founded
    18,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Penn National Gaming

    Related Companies

    • Boyd Gaming
    • IGT
    • Boston Scientific
    • Abbott
    • Sezzle
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources