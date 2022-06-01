← Company Directory
Penn Medicine
    • About

    Penn Medicine’s mission is to advance knowledge and improve health through research, patient care, and the education of trainees in an inclusive culture that embraces diversity, fosters innovation, stimulates critical thinking, supports lifelong learning, and sustains our legacy of excellence.Penn Medicine includes six acute-care hospitals and hundreds of outpatient centers throughout the region. Our hospitals include The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health and Penn Medicine Princeton Health.Penn Medicine has been named #6 on Forbes Magazine’s annual “Best Employers in America” list ranking large employers across the nation, up from #7 in 2017. Penn Medicine has also been named #2 on Forbes Magazine's first-ever "Best Employers for Women"​ list in 2018. Honors include #1 in the Region and top Health Care employer.

    http://www.pennmedicine.org
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    15,850
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

