PayPal
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

PayPal Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at PayPal ranges from $131K per year for T22 to $499K per year for T28. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PayPal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T22
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$131K
$113K
$8.7K
$9.3K
T23
Software Engineer II
$156K
$133K
$14.7K
$8.2K
T24
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$148K
$30.6K
$10.3K
T25
Staff Software Engineer 1
$239K
$174K
$52.4K
$12.6K
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PayPal, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PayPal in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $499,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PayPal for the Software Engineer role in United States is $207,000.

Other Resources