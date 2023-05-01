Pathfinder Bancorp is a holding company for Pathfinder Bank, offering banking and financial products and services in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. It accepts various deposits and offers loans for commercial and residential real estate, construction, and consumer needs. The company also operates in the insurance brokerage business. It serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities through ten full-service offices and one limited purpose office. Founded in 1859, Pathfinder Bancorp is headquartered in Oswego, New York.