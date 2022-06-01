← Company Directory
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Salaries

PandaDoc's salary ranges from $26,928 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Poland at the low-end to $220,557 for a Product Manager in Portugal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PandaDoc. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $84K
Sales
Median $111K
Administrative Assistant
$42.7K

Data Analyst
$151K
Data Scientist
$108K
Product Designer
$92.2K
Product Design Manager
$82.4K
Product Manager
$221K
Recruiter
$55K
Software Engineering Manager
$64.3K
UX Researcher
$26.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PandaDoc is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,557. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PandaDoc is $84,000.

