PandaDoc
  Salaries
  Product Design Manager

  All Product Design Manager Salaries

PandaDoc Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Poland at PandaDoc ranges from PLN 268K to PLN 381K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PandaDoc's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 304K - PLN 361K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 268KPLN 304KPLN 361KPLN 381K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at PandaDoc?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at PandaDoc in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 380,595. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PandaDoc for the Product Design Manager role in Poland is PLN 268,071.

