Oyster HR Salaries

Oyster HR's salary ranges from $98,999 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Moldova at the low-end to $235,620 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Oyster HR. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$166K
Marketing
$236K
Product Designer
$99.7K

Product Manager
$148K
Software Engineer
$99K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
The highest paying role reported at Oyster HR is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $235,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oyster HR is $148,377.

