Orca Security
Orca Security Salaries

Orca Security's salary ranges from $65,580 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Israel at the low-end to $202,860 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Orca Security. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $114K
Marketing
$164K
Product Designer
$65.6K

Product Manager
$160K
Sales
$199K
Sales Engineer
$203K
The highest paying role reported at Orca Security is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $202,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orca Security is $162,298.

