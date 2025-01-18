← Company Directory
Optimizely
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Optimizely Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Bangladesh package at Optimizely totals BDT 1.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optimizely's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Optimizely
Software Engineer
Dhaka, DA, Bangladesh
Total per year
BDT 1.67M
Level
L1
Base
BDT 1.43M
Stock (/yr)
BDT 0
Bonus
BDT 239K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Optimizely?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Optimizely in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 3,226,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optimizely for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Bangladesh is BDT 1,531,704.

