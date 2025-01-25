← Company Directory
OpenAI
OpenAI Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at OpenAI ranges from $266K per year for L3 to $1.34M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $545K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenAI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$266K
$203K
$63.8K
$0
L4
$560K
$248K
$313K
$0
L5
$891K
$305K
$585K
$0
L6
$1.34M
$379K
$960K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
PPU

At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at OpenAI in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $1,339,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenAI for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $565,000.

