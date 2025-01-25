OpenAI Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at OpenAI ranges from $266K per year for L3 to $1.34M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $545K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenAI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 (Entry Level) $266K $203K $63.8K $0 L4 $560K $248K $313K $0 L5 $891K $305K $585K $0 L6 $1.34M $379K $960K $0

(6/24/2023) Check out our latest blog post on how OpenAI's PPU structure works.

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type PPU At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually ) PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type PPU At OpenAI, PPUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) PPU stands for Profit Participation Units. The foundation for PPUs are PIUs, which are a form of equity compensation, with heavily customizable terms, that are popular among startups backed by private equity investors.

What's the vesting schedule at OpenAI ?

