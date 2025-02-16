← Company Directory
Open Government Products
The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Open Government Products totals SGD 134K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Open Government Products
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 134K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 114K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 19.1K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Open Government Products?

SGD 213K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Open Government Products in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 275,976. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Open Government Products for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 163,723.

