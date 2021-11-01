← Company Directory
Onsemi
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Onsemi Salaries

Onsemi's salary ranges from $75,969 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $285,600 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Onsemi. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
Median $155K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$84.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

54 47
54 47
Data Scientist
$143K
Electrical Engineer
$151K
Marketing
$110K
Product Designer
$162K
Product Manager
$163K
Program Manager
$136K
Sales Engineer
$286K
Software Engineer
$76K
Solution Architect
$204K
Technical Program Manager
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Onsemi is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $285,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Onsemi is $150,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Onsemi

Related Companies

  • Texas Instruments
  • Seagate
  • NI
  • Pegasystems
  • Zebra Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources