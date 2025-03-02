Software Engineer compensation in United States at One Medical ranges from $188K per year for Software Engineer to $207K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $188K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for One Medical's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$188K
$156K
$24.4K
$7.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$207K
$186K
$21.7K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At One Medical, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
