OfferUp
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

OfferUp Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at OfferUp ranges from $168K per year for L4 to $266K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $240K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OfferUp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Software Engineer 2
$168K
$160K
$7.9K
$0
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$232K
$222K
$3.9K
$5.4K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$266K
$247K
$16.8K
$2.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At OfferUp, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Other Resources