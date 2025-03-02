Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Ocado Group Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Ocado Group ranges from £41.4K per year for E1 to £73K per year for E3. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £61.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ocado Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) £41.4K £41.3K £25.7 £0 E2 Senior Software Engineer £65.6K £61.8K £3.8K £0 E3 Staff Software Engineer £73K £71.1K £1.9K £0

£124K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.3K+ (sometimes £233K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( GBP ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Ocado Group ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title