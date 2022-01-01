← Company Directory
Serco
Serco Salaries

Serco's salary ranges from $44,775 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the low-end to $109,450 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Serco. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$69.7K
Human Resources
$56.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$109K

Mechanical Engineer
$83.6K
Software Engineer
$89.1K
Technical Program Manager
$44.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Serco is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Serco is $76,615.

Other Resources