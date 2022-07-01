A revolutionary alternative to the legacy business model, Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market by enabling risk-free solutions for digital innovation and growth. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank, convert an existing bank or credit union to our award-winning technology and services ecosystem, and innovate with new financial solutions to massive scale at a safe, deliberate pace. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.