← Company Directory
Nymbus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Nymbus that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    A revolutionary alternative to the legacy business model, Nymbus has disrupted the financial services market by enabling risk-free solutions for digital innovation and growth. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital bank, convert an existing bank or credit union to our award-winning technology and services ecosystem, and innovate with new financial solutions to massive scale at a safe, deliberate pace. Whichever growth strategy is right for you, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey.

    http://www.nymbus.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    270
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Nymbus

    Related Companies

    • BCG
    • McKinsey
    • Addepar
    • Chatham Financial
    • Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources