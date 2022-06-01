nVent is a global leader in enclosures, electric heat-tracing solutions, complete heat-management systems and electrical and fastening solutions. Our products connect and protect our customers’ systems in facilities where the cost of failure is very high. We help customers enhance productivity and reduce their cost of ownership by simplifying installation and minimizing downtime during operation.Just as every idea begins with a spark, we at nVent view the dawn of every sunrise as a new opportunity to ignite innovation. Our inventive solutions benefit customers around the world every day, keeping lights on, data streaming and trains running on time.We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. We are a $2 billion, high-performance electrical company with a dedicated team of 8,800 people at more than 130 sites around the world. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.