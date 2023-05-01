← Company Directory
Nutcracker Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Nutcracker Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Nutcracker Therapeutics is an RNA therapeutics company with a complete RNA therapeutics platform that combines advanced engineering with high-precision biosynthesis. They have a pipeline of RNA therapeutic programs and partnerships with top clinical investigators globally. Their platform accelerates the development of life-changing RNA therapies and reduces costs and cycle times for RNA therapeutic development. They have advantages in capacity scaling and point-of-care delivery over other RNA manufacturing approaches.

    nutcrackerx.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Nutcracker Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources