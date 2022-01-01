← Company Directory
Nuro
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Nuro Salaries

Nuro's salary ranges from $108,171 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $618,380 for a Industrial Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nuro. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Nuro logo

$10K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $209K
L4 $298K
L5 $380K
L6 $499K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Mechanical Engineer
L4 $198K
L5 $284K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $561K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Technical Program Manager
Median $195K
Hardware Engineer
Median $180K
Product Manager
Median $330K
Recruiter
Median $151K
Business Operations
$264K
Business Operations Manager
$156K
Data Scientist
$151K
Human Resources
$311K
Industrial Designer
$618K
Program Manager
$108K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$285K
UX Researcher
$158K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nuro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nuro is Industrial Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $618,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nuro is $263,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nuro

Related Companies

  • Credit Karma
  • Epic Games
  • Gem
  • AutoX
  • Haven Life
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources