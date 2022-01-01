← Company Directory
Gem
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Gem Salaries

Gem's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $1,005,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gem. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $225K
Marketing
$162K
Product Designer
$209K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Recruiter
$146K
Software Engineering Manager
$1.01M
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gem, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gem is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,005,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gem is $208,950.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gem

Related Companies

  • GitHub
  • Ripple
  • Exabeam
  • Embark Trucks
  • Privacera
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources