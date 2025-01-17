← Company Directory
Nuro
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Nuro Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nuro ranges from $209K per year for L3 to $499K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $307K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nuro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$209K
$151K
$46.4K
$11.8K
L4
$298K
$184K
$99.3K
$15.3K
L5
$389K
$221K
$153K
$15.1K
L6
$499K
$247K
$227K
$24K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nuro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nuro in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $498,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nuro for the Software Engineer role in United States is $320,000.

