Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nuro ranges from $209K per year for L3 to $499K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $307K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nuro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$209K
$151K
$46.4K
$11.8K
L4
$298K
$184K
$99.3K
$15.3K
L5
$389K
$221K
$153K
$15.1K
L6
$499K
$247K
$227K
$24K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nuro, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
