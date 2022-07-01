Unitek Technical Services has a long tradition of providing superior service solutions. For more than 40 years, we’ve been a leader in the supply chain services industry, providing quality engineering, auditing and inspection services for clients in the Aerospace, Automotive, Aviation, Defense and Energy (wind and power) sectors, to name but a few.Unitek boasts a strong foundation — we’re backed by parent company NTS (National Technical Systems), a leading provider of Engineering and Testing services, and sister company NQA (National Quality Assurance), one of the largest and most respected ISO registrars in the world. We pride ourselves on partnering with our clients and being an extension of their business — representing their needs, providing solutions that ensure that they and their supply base are more efficient, effective and compliant with quality requirements. Extensive Experience - The majority of our management staff has been with Unitek for over 15 years and our Technical Specialists in the field have an average of over 20 years experience, with proven success in mitigating risk and optimizing product reliability and performance.Unparalleled Resources – Our seasoned team of experts include, but are not limited to, quality specialists, engineers and project coordinators, backed by a large, experienced support staff. Many employees are subject matter experts in numerous areas relevant to today’s Supply Chain Service Management. Proven Approach – We emphasize strict compliance to prescribed standards and a consistent application of policies and procedures to provide value-added results. Success is achieved through our Command Center approach, as well as web-based service offerings that provide real-time support and data collection.