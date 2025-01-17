← Company Directory
Novade Solutions
Novade Solutions Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Singapore at Novade Solutions ranges from SGD 45.6K to SGD 66.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Novade Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 52.4K - SGD 59.7K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 45.6KSGD 52.4KSGD 59.7KSGD 66.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Novade Solutions?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Novade Solutions in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 66,487. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Novade Solutions for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 45,639.

Other Resources