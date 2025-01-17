Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nomura ranges from $111K per year for L1 to $229K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nomura's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$111K
$105K
$292
$5.7K
L2
$152K
$136K
$3.8K
$11.5K
L3
$229K
$192K
$15K
$22.1K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
