Ninja Van
Ninja Van Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Ninja Van totals SGD 84K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ninja Van's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ninja Van
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 84K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 77.5K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 6.5K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Ninja Van?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ninja Van in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 207,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ninja Van for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 80,405.

