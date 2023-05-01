NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a California-based company that develops novel therapeutics for liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. Its product candidates include Aldafermin and MK-3655, which are in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of NASH and type 2 diabetes. The company also has several other products under development for the treatment of various diseases. It has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc.