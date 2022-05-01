← Company Directory
NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare Salaries

NextGen Healthcare's salary ranges from $30,317 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $251,250 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NextGen Healthcare. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$184K
Product Manager
$206K
Project Manager
$47.2K

Sales
$209K
Software Engineer
$30.3K
Solution Architect
$251K
Technical Program Manager
$36.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NextGen Healthcare is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NextGen Healthcare is $184,075.

